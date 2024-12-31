Livvy Dunne shows off LSU gymnastics flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Livvy Dunne had a fantastic 2024. She’s now shifting her focus to 2025 and the LSU gymnastics season while leaving us with some jaw-dropping photos in her leotard.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast recently graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA and will return next semester as a graduate student and a fifth-year athlete on the team.
While Dunne was part of last season’s national championship squad, she looks to be an even bigger piece this season that starts on January 3 vs. the Iowa State Cyclones where the team will unveil the natty banner. During the team’s showcase event in December, Dunne wowed with her nearly flawless floor routine and crushed the balance beam as this unique angle shows.
On New Year’s Eve, Dunne took to Instagram to show off stunning photos of her insane flexibility while in purple Lady Tigers leotards.
Those are incredible photos. Her calf muscles would definitely make Kevin Durant jealous.
Dunne, who makes around $4.3 million a year in NIL money, will no doubt be the center of attention for the team in 2025 with her poses and leotards alone.
Good luck to Dunne next year and Happy New Year to all.
