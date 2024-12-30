UConn's Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for 'amazing' 2024
Paige Bueckers has had a 2024 to remember both on and off the court.
While the senior UConn Huskies All-American guard has starred again in her final season, she had an offseason of fashion to remember. At New York Fashion Week in the fall, Bueckers flashed her abs in a one-of-a-kind “butterfly” fit as well as an insane “Spider-Woman” look.
She then dropped her highly-anticipated UConn glam photos before the season tipped off. Now, Bueckers is taking a look back at 2024 and showed off a ton of her grown-up fits and poses on her Instagram. She wrote, “Thank you God for an amazing year, "Oh give thanks to the Lord, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever!" Psalm 107:1.”
The 23 year old also had a historic year with Nike’s first-ever deal for a college basketball player with her signature shoe that has a stealth nod on it to her nickname.
Bueckers is averaging 20.9 points per game, with 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists. She’s the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft which will be the Dallas Wings.
With 2024 coming to a close, we will see Paige Bueckers and her fits — along with a new team — soon in 2025.
