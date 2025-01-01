Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve for CFB pregame
As the calendar turned to 2025, it’s a new chapter for Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian that started Wednesday morning at the Peach Bowl for the Texas Longhorns College Football Playoff game vs. the the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The couple, who filed for divorce in July, has reconciled as evident by Loreal flashing her giant ring around and sharing a heartwarming moment with Steve after the big win over the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the CFP. She also posted before the New Year that she’s ready for a “new chapter” for this year.
The 39-year-old wife of the Texas coach slayed 2024 with her incredible fits along the way like her Thanksgiving stunner in Daisy Dukes and boots, and her burnt orange leather look that outshined the SEC Championship, and the all-white sparkly denim cowgirl slay for the Clemson game.
The couple took a moment to chat before the big game on Wednesday in Atlanta, Georgia, together.
Then Loreal dropped her insane burnt orange hoodie and heels gameday look on Instagram.
Win or lose, Loreal definitely had the win in the pregame with this fit.
Texas is seeking its first national championship since 2005. No doubt, as far as the team goes Loreal will be bringing the fire looks for husband Steve and the the Longhorns.
