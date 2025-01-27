Cameron Brink reveals the inspiration behind her stunning pre-game looks
Cameron Brink is not only one of the fastest-rising stars in the WNBA, but is also a fashionista who steals the spotlight with her pre-game tunnel walk fits. Now, she's pulling back the curtain on who helps her put these extraordinary outfits together.
Brink, 23, spoke with People in an interview published on Monday, January 27, to discuss why her stunning pre-game attire has become so important to her.
“It truly helps so much with my confidence and feeling the best version of myself," she told the outlet.
Later in the interview, Brink revealed who helps her decide on her fashion-forward looks — her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink.
“We're always on FaceTime and we're trying stuff on,” Brink shared. “It’s fun and it's a passion of mine and to share it with my mom…we've always loved fashion.”
RELATED: Cameron Brink net worth: The WNBA star's earnings might surprise you
While Brink's fashion game continues to rise, she's also focusing on rehabbing her ACL injury that cut her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks short. She told the New York Post on January 7 that she will most likely not be back until the 2026 WNBA season.
Despite the setback, Brink’s hard work off the court has earned her major sponsorship deals with brands including New Balance, Urban Decay Cosmetics, and Chegg. She also has an impressive social media following, with 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots