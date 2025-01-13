Cameron Brink turns heads in short shorts during ACL rehab with renowned coach
Cameron Brink is on the road to recovery.
The 23-year-old basketball star's 2024 season ended early after she suffered a torn ACL over the summer. The injury also forced the Los Angeles Sparks forward to miss the Olympics in Paris.
Now, Brink is hard at work rehabbing the injury and shared an update on Instagram on Sunday, January 12.
In the post, Brink can be seen wearing low-cut basketball shorts and working with famed coach DJ Sackmann. The 6'4" star went through a series of drills that included free throw shots.
Sackmann captioned the joint post by writing, "Pickup Reps @cameronbrink22 X @lunarowlsbc. Still looking for ways to improve through rehab. Keep going. The get back will be ."
Brink responded to the coach's words in the comments section.
"Thankful for you," she wrote.
RELATED: Cameron Brink net worth: The WNBA star's earnings might surprise you
Brink's injury has not stopped her from making moves. She recently went viral for rocking a mini-skirt when going out with some fellow Unrivaled stars.
Speaking of Unrivaled, the brand-new league, which centers around a three-on-three format, is set to debut on January 17. Along with Brink several other top WNBA names are featured including Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas, as well as non-basketball sports stars like Coco Gauff and Megan Rapinoe.
