The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink turns heads in short shorts during ACL rehab with renowned coach

The popular WNBA star is working hard to get back on the courts.

Joseph Galizia

LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cameron Brink is on the road to recovery.

The 23-year-old basketball star's 2024 season ended early after she suffered a torn ACL over the summer. The injury also forced the Los Angeles Sparks forward to miss the Olympics in Paris. 

Now, Brink is hard at work rehabbing the injury and shared an update on Instagram on Sunday, January 12.

In the post, Brink can be seen wearing low-cut basketball shorts and working with famed coach DJ Sackmann. The 6'4" star went through a series of drills that included free throw shots. 

Sackmann captioned the joint post by writing, "Pickup Reps @cameronbrink22 X @lunarowlsbc. Still looking for ways to improve through rehab. Keep going. The get back will be ."

Brink responded to the coach's words in the comments section. 

"Thankful for you," she wrote. 

RELATED: Cameron Brink net worth: The WNBA star's earnings might surprise you

Brink's injury has not stopped her from making moves. She recently went viral for rocking a mini-skirt when going out with some fellow Unrivaled stars.

Speaking of Unrivaled, the brand-new league, which centers around a three-on-three format, is set to debut on January 17. Along with Brink several other top WNBA names are featured including Angel Reese and Alyssa Thomas, as well as non-basketball sports stars like Coco Gauff and Megan Rapinoe.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.