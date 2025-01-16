Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in knockout silver dress and diamond earrings
Gracie Hunt knows how to drum up excitement.
The 25-year-old daughter of Clark Hunt and heiress to the Kansas City Chiefs took to Instagram on Thursday, January 16, to discuss her favorite beauty products— just two days before her team battles the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Gracie wore a sensational silver dress with an open back in the post and paired the look with sparkling diamond earrings. She also shared a link to her custom Shop LTK page that reveals the makeup accessories that give her that "natural glow."
RELATED: Gracie Hunt subtly flexes Rolex in strapless black dress selfie
Gracie is more than just an heir to the Chiefs — she’s also a popular influencer and NFL fashionista. She has her own fashion line where she designs unique Chiefs-related apparel for her 590K Instagram followers to enjoy.
2025 has already been good to Gracie.
She kicked off the year with an epic Cabo vacation with her boyfriend Cody Keith and the entire Hunt family, including her dad Clark, mom Tavia, and younger siblings Ava and Knobel.
Speaking of the Hunt family, they remain hopeful that their beloved Chiefs can secure a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. Gracie was seen holding the Lombardi Trophy after the AFC powerhouse won Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024.
The Chiefs and Texas face-off on Saturday, January 18. The game will air on ESPN, ABC, and NFL+.
