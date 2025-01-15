Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt subtly flexes Rolex in strapless black dress selfie
Gracie Hunt lives the fabulous life.
The Kansas City Chiefs heiress and influencer is active on social media, and NFL fans are able to get an inside look of what it would be like to be the daughter of an NFL owner through her posts. The 25-year-old popular sideline staple has also turned into an NFL fashion maven, starting her own apparel line and becoming much more of a household name..
RELATED: Gracie Hunt sizzles in red-hot skintight fit while Chiefs enjoy playoff bye
Even in a random Instagram Stories post, Hunt looks fabulous as always touting her curly hair look in a strapless, black-dress selfie. What caught The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's attention was that baller two-tone, yellow gold champagne Rolex subtly included in the shot, which retails anywhere from about $5k-$15k.
Hunt has already started off 2025 with an epic Cabo holiday vacation with her boyfriend Cody Keith and the entire Clark Hunt family, including her mom Tavia and younger siblings Ava and Knobel.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt flexes loud rainbow dress on vacation as Chiefs freeze en route to Denver
To their rich and fabulous lifestyle credit, the Hunts took the private jet back to freezing cold Denver to watch a glorified preseason game to end the regular season for the Chiefs in a blowout loss to the Broncos, 38-0. Kansas City's real season begins this Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans. An historic three-peat is on the line.
Gracie will certainly be bringing her style game to an entirely different level. It's NFL playoffs time!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend