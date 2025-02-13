Connor McDavid's wife Lauren heats up the ice for Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off victory
The 4 Nations Face-Off is upon us, and hockey fans were already treated to a thrilling opening matchup.
Team Canada, led by top star Connor McDavid, defeated Sweden 4-3 in overtime. Luckily for McDavid, his wife Lauren was cheering him on from the crowd — and looking great doing it.
Lauren, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 12, and shared several photos of her time at the game. The WAG rocked a custom red leather jacket paired with a beige cardigan, finishing the look off with blue jeans.
In one photo, she was joined by Sydney Point, wife of Canadian hockey star Brayden Point, and Hayley Stone, wife of Canadian hockey star Mark Stone.
The 4 Nations Face-Off,hosted by the NHL, replaced this year's NHL All-Star game. McDavid told NHL.com after Canada's victory that this level of competitiveness is what the league has been missing for nearly a decade
"I've been saying we've been missing best-on-best and that's obviously why," McDavid said. "That's as high-end a game as you're going to find, as fast a game as you're going to find. Skilled, great players doing great things. That's what we've been missing for a decade now. It was a great game all around."
The tournament will be running until February 20, giving Lauren plenty of more opportunities to steal the show with her amazing fits.
