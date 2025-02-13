Sidney Crosby Shines in 4 Nations Opener
At age 37, Sidney Crosby is still the go-to player for the Pittsburgh Penguins as well as Team Canada. Canada's roster is filled to the brim with talent in their physical prime. Players like Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are collecting all of the hardware in the NHL over the past few years as they build their individual accolades.
But when push comes to shove for the Penguins, Team Canada, or any team Crosby plays on, he rises to the occasion. That was never clearer until Canada's opening matchup at the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden. The Canadians battled hard against the Swedes, winning in overtime by a score of 4-3. The best player in the game? The one who set up the game-opening and game-winning goal? Yes, that was Captain Canada himself, Sidney Crosby.
The first goal was pure magic from Crosby. The top power play unit for Canada is a goalie's nightmare with Crosby joined by both MacKinnon, McDavid, Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers, and Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Cale Makar. The options for offense are endless out of those five players, but it was Crosby who kicked off the scoring with a play only a superstar like him could pull off.
Playing behind the net, Crosby first makes this play happen by passing the puck off to McDavid who is playing on the right half-wall. Crosby then bumps out in front of the Sweden goalie, opening up his forehand for a return pass from McDavid, which comes right on his tape. Looking at Sid's positioning, he looks down and out with no real options other than to stuff the puck on net. But Crosby has eyes in the back of his head, and throws a perfect behind-the-back pass to MacKinnon for a one-timer and a 1-0 advantage for Canada.
Crosby would once again show the world why he's the smartest hockey player perhaps ever when Canada scored the game-winner. Taking possession of the puck, Crosby moved up ice with speed but careful not to over-accelerate as he scanned the ice for his team mates. Realizing there was little support on the wings and recognizing a streaking Mitch Marner behind him, Crosby dropped a pass behind him with force, giving him enough time to get on sides as Marner collected the drop pass. It was also just enough time to back up the Swedish defense and give Marner ample space to fire off a shot. The play worked, the puck went in, and Canada earned a 4-3 over time victory.
Crosby finished the game as Canada's leading scorer. His three assists paced the team, and he was awarded the First Star of the game.
Crosby also extended his perfect record in international play for Canada. They entered the game 21-0 with Crosby on the roster, and are now 22-0 through the first game at the 4 Nations. They will take on the United States in their next game of the tournament.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!