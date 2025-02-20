Connor McDavid's wife Lauren rocks sensational fit ahead of massive Canada vs. USA 4 Nations Face-Off rematch
Hockey fans are ecstatic to watch the rematch between Team USA and Team Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, following the two teams' epic encounter over Valentine's Day weekend.
One person also eager for the big game is Lauren McDavid, wife of Edmonton Oilers captain and Team Canada star Connor McDavid. On Thursday, February 20, Lauren shared a new post on her Instagram Stories showing off an outfit fit for a champion.
In the video, Lauren is wearing a fashionable white peacoat with matching shoes and classic blue jeans. The fiery look seemed popular that day.
"When you show up to lunch wearing the same thing," she captioned the post, referring to her friend, wardrobe stylist Rachel Dunford-Phillips. Phillips rocked a similar fit and also posted about it on her Instagram channel.
Lauren is clearly excited for Team Canada's second matchup against Team USA, as she's been much more active on social media lately.
On Wednesday, February 19, she posted several photos flexing her custom WAG Team Canada leather jacket that was made specifically for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. She captioned the post, "go Canada go."
The championship game between Team Canada and Team USA takes place on Thursday, February 19, in Boston, Massachusetts. The game begins at 8 pm EST and will be broadcast on ESPN.
