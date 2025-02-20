The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren flexes Canada WAG jacket details for USA 4 Nations final

Lauren McDavid, the wife of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, flexed her Team Canada WAG jacket details ahead of Thursday's clash vs. Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off final.

Josh Sanchez

Team Canada forward Connor McDavid looks on against Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Team Canada forward Connor McDavid looks on against Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images
After captivating the country over Valentine's Day Weekend, Team USA and Team Canada are running it back for Part 2, but this time everything is on the line in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

Ahead of the Thursday night showdown, Lauren McDavid, the wife of Team Canada star and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, shared a look back at the team's journey to the final.

In a series of photos and videos on Instagram, Lauren showed off some of the details from her Team Canada WAG jacket.

During the 4 Nations tournament, every country had official "WAG jackets" that the players' wives and girlfriends proudly wore during the games.

NHL WAG Lauren McDavid, wife of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid
Lauren McDavid / Instagram

NHL WAG Lauren McDavid, wife of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid
Lauren McDavid / Instagram

The jackets read "Team Canada" across the back with the Canadian flag, while the last name initial and number for each player was embroidered on the sleeve.

The front of the jacket had stitching to show the special occasion, "4 Nations Face-Off 2025."

NHL WAG Lauren McDavid, wife of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid
Lauren McDavid / Instagram

NHL WAG Lauren McDavid, wife of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid
Lauren McDavid / Instagram

That's a championship look.

The United States and Canada hosted the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off which also included Finland and Sweden. The tournament began with a round-robin format, followed by a one-game final between the top two teams.

Games were played at the TD Garden in Boston and the Bell Centre in Montreal.

The 4 Nations Face-Off officially kicked off on Wednesday, February 12, and runs through Thursday, February 20, when the host nations, Canada and the United States, go head-to-head at the TD Garden. Team USA won the first meeting between the two nations, 3-1.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

