Courtland Sutton's wife Brea plays 'Santa's favorite helper' with sizzling fire red fit
NFL star Courtland Sutton is preparing with the rest of his Denver Broncos to challenge the Los Angeles Chargers on the December 19 Thursday Night football showdown. Sutton's wife, Brea, is doing her own preparing… but for the holiday season.
Brea, 28, shared a new post on her Instagram ahead of her hubby's football matchup that showed her affinity for Christmas. In the post, she dons a fiery red outfit, complete with some furry boots, and joking that she is Santa Klaus's favorite holiday helper.
Some of Brea's followers took to the comments to shower her with compliments.
"ok u own the color red," wrote one person.
"Very flirty (30) but only for court," wrote another.
A third person jokes, "That thang is thangin."
Brea and Sutton were engaged back in July of 2022, then were married in June of 2023. While Sutton is on the football field catching touchdowns, Brea is hard at work as a Marketing Coordinator and also does some modeling for The Block Agency.
Sutton and the Broncos, led by rookie quarterback Bo Nix, currently hold a 9-5 record. A win tonight over the Chargers, their division rivals, could potentially land the AFC team a spot in the 2024-2025 NFL playoffs.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos