Who is Bo Nix's wife Izzy? All about the Broncos quarterback's better half
Bo Nix has been one of the 2024-2025 NFL season's biggest surprises, where he has led the Denver Broncos to a 9-5 record and a potential playoff appearance in his rookie season.
Along for the ride is the 24-year-old star's wife, Izzy Nix, who has supported her hubby for every step of the way, especially on NFL gamedays. Here is everything you need to know about their story.
Izzy was born in Alabama
Izzy is the daughter of Sammy and Dawn Smoke. She was born on October 18, 1998, in Birmingham, Alabama and has three siblings: a brother, Luke, and her sisters, Millie and Abbie. Sports were introduced to Izzy early on. She spent 14 years as a gymnast, then started playing basketball at Evangel Christian School in Alabaster, Alabama.
She and Nix met at Auburn University
Nix attended Auburn University and started his playing career for the Tigers football team. That is where he met Izzy, who was a Tigers cheerleader, in 2020. The two started dating and were inseparable. Izzy even followed Nix during the 2022-2023 school year, when he transferred to the University of Oregon. However, she did graduate from Auburn first.
Izzy and Nix were engaged at Auburn's football stadium
After dating one another for a year, Nix popped the question to Izzy on July 30, 2021 at the Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Izzy captured the moment on Instagram and wrote, "“Bo Chapman Nix, it is my greatest honor and joy that you have chosen me to be your WIFE."
The happy couple were married in Alabama in 2022
Less than a year after the proposal, Izzy and Nix were married in their home state of Alabama in the summer of 2022. The two held a surprise firework show at the big ceremony, which Nix posted about on his Instagram. The special day was celebrated with a ton of family and friends.
Izzy constantly supports Nix during his NFL games
Nix was drafted by the Denver Broncos in April of 2024. The rookie started the season as the team's quarterback and is knocking on the door of a potential playoff birth for the 2024-2025 season. Izzy documented Nix getting drafted on Instagram, and has shown up on the sidelines for every game since.
The Broncos prepare for a huge matchup against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, on December 19, 2024. Izzy will once again be supporting Nix on his tremendous rookie campaign.
