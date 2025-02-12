Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders are 'obsessed' over Kayla Hayes' 'stunning' look
Football season is officially over, but that hasn't stopped the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders from slowing down their team spirit as the popular squad celebrated one of their teammates for rocking a fiery look during the 2024-2025 NFL season.
The official Cowboys Cheerleader's Instagram account shared a photo of member Kayla Hayes on Tuesday, February 11, where she was front and center in her Cowboys cheer uniform.
"Switching it up, never missing," the caption read.
Well, several of the squad members agreed — and took to the comments to sing the praises of Hayes' fiery look.
"Imagine being able to pull off any and every hair style," wrote Karley Swindel.
Lea Tunnell wrote, "So stunning WOW."
"I'm OBSESSED," wrote Anna Kate Sundvold.
Julissa Garcia added, "QUEEN, always so beautiful."
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Lea Tunnell wows in up-close shot with sweet message
Hayes just finished her second season with the Cowboys and wrote about what this meant to her on her bio page on the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader's website.
"My proudest accomplishment so far has been making it back this season as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader," she said. "I am so thankful everyday I have another opportunity to live out my dream."
Hayes and her teammates were featured in the hit Netflix docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, released in June 2024. It covered the popular squads' weekly game preparation.
Unfortunately, no amount of cheering seemed to help the Cowboys team break their three-decade absence from the Super Bowl.
They finished 7-10 in the 2024-2025 season and missed the playoffs. The team has since hired a brand new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, who they hope can end their championship drought.
