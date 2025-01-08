Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Lea Tunnell wows in up-close shot with sweet message
The 2024-2025 NFL season is officially over for the Dallas Cowboys as the franchise missed this year's playoffs after finishing with a 7-10 record.
"America's Team" faced the Washington Commanders on January 5, a game they lost to their division rivals 23-19. However, that didn't stop Cowboys cheerleader Lea Tunnell from celebrating the final week with her squad. She took to Instagram prior to the Cowboys loss, showing off her official star-studded cheerleading uniform with a big smile on her face.
"Last one best one," Tunnell wrote in the caption before adding the official hashtags for NFL matchup.
While many of Tunnell's 28.K Instagram followers showered her with compliments, so did members of the Cowboys cheerleading squad, who wished their teammate well in the post-season.
"Literally so slay," wrote teammate Kylie Dickson.
"SO PRETTY WHATTT," added teammate McKenna Gehrke.
A third teammate, Charly Barby, wrote "My GIRLLLL cannot wait for today with you."
Tunnell and her teammates were featured in the hit Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a documentary series that was released in June 2024 that covered the popular squads' weekly game preparation.
While the Cowboys cheerleaders will certainly return for the 2025-2026 NFL season, the team's head coach Mike McCarthy's future is still up in the air. The 61-year-old has been Dem Boys' coach since 2020 but has yet to help them overcome their 30-year absence from the Super Bowl.
