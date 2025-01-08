The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Lea Tunnell wows in up-close shot with sweet message

Tunnell saved her "best one" for the "last one."

Joseph Galizia

Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York (3) warms up in front of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders before the game.
Dec 9, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Cade York (3) warms up in front of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders before the game. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-2025 NFL season is officially over for the Dallas Cowboys as the franchise missed this year's playoffs after finishing with a 7-10 record.

"America's Team" faced the Washington Commanders on January 5, a game they lost to their division rivals 23-19. However, that didn't stop Cowboys cheerleader Lea Tunnell from celebrating the final week with her squad. She took to Instagram prior to the Cowboys loss, showing off her official star-studded cheerleading uniform with a big smile on her face. 

"Last one best one," Tunnell wrote in the caption before adding the official hashtags for NFL matchup.

While many of Tunnell's 28.K Instagram followers showered her with compliments, so did members of the Cowboys cheerleading squad, who wished their teammate well in the post-season.

"Literally so slay," wrote teammate Kylie Dickson.

"SO PRETTY WHATTT," added teammate McKenna Gehrke.

A third teammate, Charly Barby, wrote "My GIRLLLL cannot wait for today with you."

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders heat up the holiday season in revealing Santa-themed outfits

Tunnell and her teammates were featured in the hit Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a documentary series that was released in June 2024 that covered the popular squads' weekly game preparation.

While the Cowboys cheerleaders will certainly return for the 2025-2026 NFL season, the team's head coach Mike McCarthy's future is still up in the air. The 61-year-old has been Dem Boys' coach since 2020 but has yet to help them overcome their 30-year absence from the Super Bowl. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit

WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game

No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet

Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress

New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News