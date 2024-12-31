Lions HC Dan Campbell gets crazy amount of sleep according to his wife Holly
Dan Campbell is just wired differently.
Fresh off the huge revenge win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, the Detroit Lions coach didn’t miss a beat to prepare for the massive NFC North deciding game with the No. 1 seed on the line for the playoffs on Sunday night vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
Campbell and the team arrived in the wee hours of the morning back in Detroit where Dan managed a small nap before getting back after it. His wife Holly Campbell revealed the details “When he gets home at 7am, takes a nap, and leaves for the office at 10am...you do a solo coffee run and hand off the caffeine as he walks out the door. Victory Tuesday!!!!! ☕🥱👊🏻 #backontop #,” and shared this picture of Dan with his Starbucks cup.
Speaking of his Starbucks order, Holly revealed what it was and it should come to no surprise it involves extra caffeine.
Campbell may have slept some on the plane, but it’s unlikely. He was 1. On a high from the game 2. Likely scheming and preparing for the Vikings on the plane with the other coaches.
The Lions are 14-2 for a reason this season and favored to win on Sunday and to head to the team’s first-ever Super Bowl. If that happens there will be a lot of Starbucks and very little sleep for Dan Campbell until sometime in February.
