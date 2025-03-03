Eric Dixon's NIL deal: The staggering amount the NCAA star makes through his NIL endorsements
The Villanova Wildcats have a history as rich as any college basketball team, but Eric Dixon may cement himself as one of the school's greatest players.
The 24-year-old forward is just 59 points away from becoming Villanova's all-time leading scorer. He currently has 2,184 points with at least two games left for him to break the previous record of 2,243 points held by Kerry Kittles.
Dixon's success on the court has not only paid off for his potential value in the NBA, but it has also filled his pockets with cash. His five-year run with Nova helped cement him a great NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with the NCAA. But, how much is that worth?
According to College Sports Network, his NIL deal is estimated to be at $1.7 million as of February 2025, making him one of the highest earning college basketball players. A good chunk of the NIL endorsements come from the "Friends of Nova," a group that presents athletes with NIL opportunities.
"Friends of Nova" isn't the only entity that assists Dixon in gaining his riches.
The highly-touted NBA prospect has also negotiated many four-figure NIL deals with the help of HYPE U, a Philadelphia-based firm that also connects athletes to business prospects.
Sports Illustrated predicted that Dixon would be selected in the second round in the 2025 NBA draft. His size, and ability to shoot the three-ball, are considered his biggest attributes for any team. Whether he is selected that high or not, Dixon would already enter the league a millionaire.
