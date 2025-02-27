Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with ex-husband and new ESPN 'First Take' analyst
Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim have a new personality joining their crew.
The "First Take" co-host took to her Instagram Stories to welcome former NBA player Rudy Gay, who played for a plethora of teams throughout his long career after starring in college for the UConn Huskies. Still only 38, the New York City native is coming home to be a part of the popular and bombastic ESPN morning show.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim sizzles with highlighter fit you need sunglasses to see
Qerim, 40, shared a throwback photo from 2018 of the two of them together in a group shot along with her ex-husband Jalen Rose, 52, of course a successful NBA player in his own right and part of the legendary "Fab Five" at Michigan. The couple was married from 2018-2021.
RELATED: ESPN's Molly Qerim slays zipper minidress with sweet note to 'First Take' crew
Even back then, Qerim was slaying her fits in a strapless white minidress with a cut-off jean jacket.
Gay brought the heat on his first day, saying that there was only one real contender in the Western Conference: the Denver Nuggets. The Oklahoma City Thunder and resurgent Los Angeles Lakers, now with Luka Doncic beside LeBron James, would probably take umbrage with that statement, along with some other teams like the Memphis Grizzlies.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim slays Super Bowl minidress, knee-high boots, backwards hat fit
As far as Gay's style game, it will be no match for Qerim. Just ask Stephen A. Smith, who has said in a previous episode of "First Take."
"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
Welcome to the circus Rudy.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless