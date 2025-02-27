The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with ex-husband and new ESPN 'First Take' analyst

The "First Take" co-host rewound to a group shot from 2018 that included the newest personality to join the popular ESPN morning show and her famous NBA ex.

Matthew Graham

Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim have a new personality joining their crew.

The "First Take" co-host took to her Instagram Stories to welcome former NBA player Rudy Gay, who played for a plethora of teams throughout his long career after starring in college for the UConn Huskies. Still only 38, the New York City native is coming home to be a part of the popular and bombastic ESPN morning show.

Molly Qerim, Jalen Rose
Dec 23, 2016: ESPN television host Molly Qerim sits and smiles with Jalen Rose during the fourth quarter in the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors. / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

Qerim, 40, shared a throwback photo from 2018 of the two of them together in a group shot along with her ex-husband Jalen Rose, 52, of course a successful NBA player in his own right and part of the legendary "Fab Five" at Michigan. The couple was married from 2018-2021.

Molly Qerim, Rudy Gay, Jalen Rose
Molly Qerim/Instagram

Even back then, Qerim was slaying her fits in a strapless white minidress with a cut-off jean jacket.

Gay brought the heat on his first day, saying that there was only one real contender in the Western Conference: the Denver Nuggets. The Oklahoma City Thunder and resurgent Los Angeles Lakers, now with Luka Doncic beside LeBron James, would probably take umbrage with that statement, along with some other teams like the Memphis Grizzlies.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

As far as Gay's style game, it will be no match for Qerim. Just ask Stephen A. Smith, who has said in a previous episode of "First Take."

"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."

Welcome to the circus Rudy.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

