Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top, yoga shorts

Kylie Beck crushes a dance in front of an audience while flaunting her cheerleader physique.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21.

Carson Beck is now the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, but his younger sister Kylie Beck is carrying on the last name at his former school as a Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader.

The 19-year-old sophomore is a cheerleader during football games and with the Dance Dawgs for Bulldogs basketball games where she’s slayed in her full uniform.

Recently, Kylie visited big bro and cheered on his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, and her twin sister Haly Cavinder at a Miami basketball game while rocking a custom Cavinder crop top. Hanna also previously swooned over Kylie’s fits and posed with her while Kylie was in her football cheerleader uni, and a photo where Kylie towered over the 5-foot-6 guard.

Kylie loves to dance as seen in a TikTok video with one of her cheerleader teammates, and for her most recent one in front of a live audience where she crushed a routine in a crop top and some yoga shorts.

She’s got the moves down.

Kylie and Carson, 22, are originally from Jacksonville, Florida, before heading to Athens, Georgia. While he will be doing his thing now in Miami, she will do hers as a Bulldog. She certainly proved he’s not the only athlete in the family with her supreme dance skills.

