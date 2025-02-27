Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top, yoga shorts
Carson Beck is now the Miami Hurricanes quarterback, but his younger sister Kylie Beck is carrying on the last name at his former school as a Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader.
The 19-year-old sophomore is a cheerleader during football games and with the Dance Dawgs for Bulldogs basketball games where she’s slayed in her full uniform.
Recently, Kylie visited big bro and cheered on his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, and her twin sister Haly Cavinder at a Miami basketball game while rocking a custom Cavinder crop top. Hanna also previously swooned over Kylie’s fits and posed with her while Kylie was in her football cheerleader uni, and a photo where Kylie towered over the 5-foot-6 guard.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie slays fire-red sheer fit with Georgia sorority
Kylie loves to dance as seen in a TikTok video with one of her cheerleader teammates, and for her most recent one in front of a live audience where she crushed a routine in a crop top and some yoga shorts.
RELATED: Carson Beck's sister Kylie ditches Georgia cheerleader uni for zip-up minidress fit
She’s got the moves down.
Kylie and Carson, 22, are originally from Jacksonville, Florida, before heading to Athens, Georgia. While he will be doing his thing now in Miami, she will do hers as a Bulldog. She certainly proved he’s not the only athlete in the family with her supreme dance skills.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless