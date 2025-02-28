Livvy Dunne has two-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotard sparklers
February is Mardi Gras time, and the No. 2 LSU Lady Tigers are fully representing the event with some flashy leotards for Friday’s Podium Challenge vs. George Washington University. Livvy Dunne certainly loves the new uniforms despite her recent absence from the team.
The 22-year-old Dunne hasn’t competed in the last three meets because of a stress reaction in her knee and didn’t travel with the team to Kentucky last week. That hasn’t stopped her from hanging out with her teammates for a baseball game while wearing a sick LSU jacket, or swooning over freshman Kaitlin Chio’s award with a one-word title.
She’ll more than likely be in the building cheering on whether or not she competes. The viral gymnast recently posted that she was getting a massage in a sizzling heart shoestring top as she rehabs. She also displayed a ridiculous gymnastics move at home that’s a must-see.
While Dunne’s been out the defending champions are as hot as ever, defeating No. 1 Oklahoma two weeks ago with the likes of Chio, Haleigh Bryant, and Aleah Finnegan all crushing it. For Friday’s meet, LSU unveiled it’s special “Mardi Gras” leotards with Kylie Coen representing them. The post caption reads, “Our Mardi Gras starts tonight 🎭.”
Dunne swooned over them, posting “oh yeaaa 💚.” Finnegan got in on the comments, too, and said, “Oh hello stunning.”
The Lady Tigers will certainly impress on Friday with their leotards alone. Will Dunne show off in hers? Stay tuned.
