Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife Holly captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
There’s no doubt the sting of the Detroit Lions’ playoff defeat still lingers with head coach Dan Campbell and the team. He’s already thinking about next season, though, and getting a little extra love at home won’t hurt, either.
After the No. 1 Lions lost in shocking fashion at home in the divisional playoff round to the Washington Commanders in a nightmare night that ruined Dan’s wife’s 50th birthday celebration, heartbreak set in. Holly tried to cheer him up with a throwback bikini pic for their anniversary, and a hilarious Valentine’s Day card.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell's wife Holly flaunts massive diamond ring on date night
Maybe Dan just needs some time, or some good puppy love. Well, after going back to work scouting at the NFL combine for Aprils draft, Dan returned home and got just that. Holly captured the most adorable moment with Dan’s tiny lap dog and the 48-year-old giant 6-foot-5 man. Holly wrote, “Daddy is back! Let the puppy naps and coffee runs resume!! 💙”
Now, that’s too cute. That’s Thelma, his teacup Yorkie.
RELATED: Dan Campbell as a cowboy will make Lions fans smile after a rough week
Holly also shared that Dan’s Starbucks orders with inspirational messages are back, too.
We’ve previously seen Dan and Thelma in his lap going to Starbucks in his tiny truck.
These are the moments that will help him try and forget the playoff disaster.
