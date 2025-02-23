Carson Beck's sister Kylie Beck reps Cavinder Twins in custom crop top with Miami QB
It was a big afternoon for the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team. It was Senior Day against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and The U needed a strong fourth-quarter performance to earn a 62-60 comeback win.
Haley Cavinder recorded 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the win, while twin sister Hanna scored five points to go with two rebounds and two assists.
The Cavinder Twins are in their final year of eligibility.
Cheering on the twins from the crowd was Hanna's boyfriend and new Miami quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred from Georgia after landing a huge NIL deal, along with his sister, Georgia cheerleader Kylie Beck.
Kylie was repping the Cavinder twins with a custom crop top featuring both of their numbers, while Carson was rocking Hanna's No. 14 jersey.
What a crew.
Over the summer, Hanna and Beck went IG official after social media sleuths spotted them getting cozy over Fourth of July weekend in a series of TikToks.
Earlier this year, the Cavinder Twins announced they would be returning to the University of Miami after a year away from the court.
They had previously announced intentions to retire from basketball to focus on other ventures outside of basketball but ultimately decided to return to Miami for their own Last Dance in their fifth and final season of collegiate eligibility.
Haley was initially committed to playing for TCU in her final season, but after Hanna revealed her intentions to return to college basketball, Haley de-committed and the twins decided to take their talents to South Beach together.
Up next for the Cavinder Twins and Miami is a trip to Maples Pavilion in California to face the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, February 27.
