Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie reacts to bro’s Miami transfer news
Kylie Beck was brother Carson’s No.1 fan all season for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The 19-year-old UGA sophomore cheerleader followed big bro to Athens, Georgia, from Jacksonville, Florida, to watch his football career and be part of it. Now, she’s watching him leave after his big transfer news that he’s headed to the Miami Hurricanes.
Kylie was the one there for Carson after a big loss and offering him words of encouragement. She was there after his devastating injury vs. the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship in a heartfelt post.
RELATED: Carson Beck, gf Hanna Cavinder do Miami 'U' dance to celebrate transfer from Georgia
She also was a bright spot with her game week looks like her jaw-dropping cowgirl minidress in Texas, and her all-white leg-flaunting fit in Florida. Even if she upstaged Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder — who she’s besties with — in her Bulldogs cheerleader uniform in a side-by-side stunner, she hyped up his games.
It has to be so many mixed emotions for Kylie watching her brother leave, but she was all about the positivity on her Instagram.
“Go be great!! 💚🧡,” Kylie wrote. And, “I guess we can say it’s all about the U!! 🙌.”
RELATED: Beck's Miami football transfer gets gf Hanna Cavinder giddy with her comments
She also shared a sweet family picture hugging Carson after a game with mom, Tracy Beck. Kylie wrote, “Sky is the limit for you!! Here’s to a new beginnings and a new era 👏👏.”
Carson, who will now be with his girlfriend in Miami, will still have his No. 1 fan in sister Kylie rooting him on back in Georgia. Hopefully they just don’t have to play each other.
