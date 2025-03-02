Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie shows off in bikini, other stunning fits
Kylie Beck is going to make Georgia Bulldogs fans forget her brother Carson Beck even played at the school as the sophomore Bulldogs cheerleaders is representing the Beck name now with some fire fits.
While the 19-year-old sophomore wowed during Carson’s last season at Georgia with her cowgirl minidress stunner in Texas, and her leg-flaunting fit in Florida, and her cheerleader pose with Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, she’s owned the offseason.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie towers over his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder in fire fit
Recently she crushed a dance with another Dance Dawgs teammate in their cheerleader uniforms, and then one on her own in a crop top and yoga pants. She even headed to root on Cavinder and her twin sister at a Miami Hurricanes game while wearing a jaw-dropping custom Cavinder crop top.
Kylie then dropped a series of ab-revealing looks including some fire bikini shots.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie slays fire-red sheer fit with Georgia sorority
Wowza. Those are some stunning looks.
Kylie and Carson, 22, are both from Jacksonville, Florida, and Kylie followed big bro to Athens, Georgia, and was a source of inspiration for him last season with her words of encouragement. While she’ll no doubt miss him while he’s in Miami, Kylie fully supported his decision to be a Hurricanes quarterback. She’ll root for him, unless they of course play the Bulldogs.
