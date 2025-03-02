The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie shows off in bikini, other stunning fits

The sophomore Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader crushes her ab-revealing looks.

Matt Ryan

Then Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen.
Then Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) shown on the field prior to the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kylie Beck is going to make Georgia Bulldogs fans forget her brother Carson Beck even played at the school as the sophomore Bulldogs cheerleaders is representing the Beck name now with some fire fits.

While the 19-year-old sophomore wowed during Carson’s last season at Georgia with her cowgirl minidress stunner in Texas, and her leg-flaunting fit in Florida, and her cheerleader pose with Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, she’s owned the offseason.

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie towers over his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder in fire fit

Recently she crushed a dance with another Dance Dawgs teammate in their cheerleader uniforms, and then one on her own in a crop top and yoga pants. She even headed to root on Cavinder and her twin sister at a Miami Hurricanes game while wearing a jaw-dropping custom Cavinder crop top.

Kylie then dropped a series of ab-revealing looks including some fire bikini shots.

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram
Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

RELATED: Carson Beck’s cheerleader sister Kylie slays fire-red sheer fit with Georgia sorority

Wowza. Those are some stunning looks.

Kylie and Carson, 22, are both from Jacksonville, Florida, and Kylie followed big bro to Athens, Georgia, and was a source of inspiration for him last season with her words of encouragement. While she’ll no doubt miss him while he’s in Miami, Kylie fully supported his decision to be a Hurricanes quarterback. She’ll root for him, unless they of course play the Bulldogs.

Kylie Beck
Kylie Beck/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion