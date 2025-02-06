Carson Beck’s sister Kylie slays Georgia cheerleader duo dance in stunning uniform
Carson Beck may have left Athens, Georgia, but his Georgia Bulldogs sophomore sister Kylie Beck continues to represent the family as a football and basketball cheerleader.
The 19-year-old sister of the quarterback who transferred to the Miami Hurricanes was a bright spot for Carson all season with her inspirational messages and supporting his decision to leave the school.
She also slayed her fits from her sizzling cowgirl look in Texas, to her all-white, leg-flaunting winner in Florida. Not to mention, she crushed her cheerleader uniform looks from her sparkly football one that she upstaged Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder in, to her “Dance Dawgs” basketball uniform stunner.
Kylie took to TikTok to show off her dance skills while crushing it with fellow Georgia cheerleader Amaya Crearer. The two put on quite the show in their basketball game looks with an amazing dance routine.
They certainly got the moves and sync perfectly.
The men’s basketball team defeated the LSU Tigers on Wednesday to improve to 16-7 on the season and keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Meanwhile, Carson is in Miami posting viral photos with Cavinder promoting the “U”. At least Kylie can cheer on two football teams next season, unless they play each other, of course.
With dance moves like these, Kylie is keeping the Beck name going at Georgia.
