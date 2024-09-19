Loreal Sarkisian, Anna Wintour meet to create fashion icon Avengers
Loreal Sarkisian received the nickname the "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" after she was married to head coach Steve Sarkisian, but she's well on her way to earning another title.
She has been crushing the fashion influencer industry on social media and, most importantly, real life as a fashion stylist.
Her eye-popping looks always catch the attention of the crowd and at London Fashion Week things were no different. In fact, they were elevated.
MORE: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in lingerie corset top, stylish gray suit fit
Loreal shared a series of photos on Instagram showing a face-to-face meeting with the legendary Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, who recently sat down with tennis WAG Morgan Riddle.
She simply captioned the photodump, "When Vogue calls, you answer."
Loreal has said she wants to empower people through fashion and confidence by helping people embrace their authentic selves and wear fashion that reflects their true personalities.
She also founded the XOLO Foundation to "redefine self-worth, respect, and empowerment, celebrating the inherent beauty within each individual."
While Loreal is a forced to be reckoned with in the fashion industry, she has found success in whatever she does.
She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership.
Loreal was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Now, she's dominating in the fashion world.
