Gracie Hunt stuns in sleeveless Chiefs minidress for her NFL apparel line

The Kansas City Chiefs heiress, beauty queen, and fashion expert shows off the new look for fans.

Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game.
Kansas City Chiefs team executive Gracie Hunt against the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 AFC divisional round game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gracie Hunt’s new boyfriend is sure one lucky guy.

Hunt, who just revealed she’s dating ex-college quarterback Cody Keith, is the Kansas City Chiefs heiress — she’s the daughter of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles. Hunt is also a former Miss Kansas and a finalist at Miss USA.

The beauty queen and model announced her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews”, and showed off a stunning picture preview in a sleeveless minidress (scroll through to see all the photos).

Wowza. As she mentions in her post, it’s not apparel for just Chiefs fans, but all 32 NFL teams.

The 25-year-old Hunt also works in public relations and brand marketing for the team. With 574K followers of her own on Instagram, it’s a no-brainer why the Chiefs put her in charge of those areas. Did we mention she’s also friends with Taylor Swift? Hunt does have a degree in sports management from Southern Methodist University.

The Hunt family
Clark Hunt with his wife Tavia Shackles and daughter Gracie Hunt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Besides being a beauty queen, model, fashion expert, and brand and marketing executive, Hunt is a fitness nut as a former soccer player and a huge philanthropist.

Her boyfriend, Keith, was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Again, that’s one lucky guy.

