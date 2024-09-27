Gracie Hunt stuns in sleeveless Chiefs minidress for her NFL apparel line
Gracie Hunt’s new boyfriend is sure one lucky guy.
Hunt, who just revealed she’s dating ex-college quarterback Cody Keith, is the Kansas City Chiefs heiress — she’s the daughter of owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles. Hunt is also a former Miss Kansas and a finalist at Miss USA.
The beauty queen and model announced her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews”, and showed off a stunning picture preview in a sleeveless minidress (scroll through to see all the photos).
RELATED: 'Certified Swiftie' Livvy Dunne Weighs in on Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Relationship
Wowza. As she mentions in her post, it’s not apparel for just Chiefs fans, but all 32 NFL teams.
The 25-year-old Hunt also works in public relations and brand marketing for the team. With 574K followers of her own on Instagram, it’s a no-brainer why the Chiefs put her in charge of those areas. Did we mention she’s also friends with Taylor Swift? Hunt does have a degree in sports management from Southern Methodist University.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes shares the 'best photo' she's ever taken of Patrick Mahomes
Besides being a beauty queen, model, fashion expert, and brand and marketing executive, Hunt is a fitness nut as a former soccer player and a huge philanthropist.
Her boyfriend, Keith, was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree. He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Again, that’s one lucky guy.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grand finale: Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots in final fit
You fancy: Caleb Williams’ new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Hot duo: Gabby Thomas, ‘Hot Ones’ Sean Evans pose for ‘spicy’ photo at Athlos NYC
Uh oh: DiJonai Carrington calls for Indiana Fever to ‘free’ girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Golden girl: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Cowboys game