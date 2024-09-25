Gracie Hunt's new boyfriend revealed to be ex-college football QB
Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt is a staple at the team's games. The blonde bombshell is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Tavia Shackles, a former Miss Missouri Teen UAS and Miss Kansas USA.
Gracie is a former beauty queen herself, winning Miss Kansas USA in 2021.
Unfortunately for Chiefs Kingdom, there is no use in shooting your shot with Gracie because she is officially off the market.
She did a hard launch with her new boyfriend Cody Keith, a former college football quarterback.
The 25-year-old Hunt first made the reveal with a post from a Salvation Army charity event.
"This year we added 202 new members, bringing our overall membership to 695, served 414 hours, and raised over $370,000," she wrote.
"It’s been such a blessing getting to work with Echelon to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human need in His name without discrimination. I’m so honored to have served a second year as a gala co-chair alongside [Maddy McGuiree] and [Trey Scardino] as well as an incredible group of board members."
Cody Keith was a backup quarterback for the East Carolina Pirates and graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He went on to attend training camps with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Redskins, and Indianapolis Colts, before taking a pre-season roster spot with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Sorry, fellas. It wasn't meant to be.
