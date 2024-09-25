'Certified Swiftie' Livvy Dunne Weighs in on Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce Relationship
When rapper and LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson interviewed Livvy Dunne on her podcast, Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae, she asked the 21-year-old gymnast and social media dynamo which sports power couple she preferred: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?
Dunne didn’t take long to mull it over. She had chosen Biles and Owens over couples like Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, as well as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, but Dunne couldn’t resist proving her chops as “a certified Swiftie.” She went on to say that Kelce, 33, was “super nice.”
Kelce may have won Dunne’s heart during a photo shoot they both participated in by making an incredible offer to her and and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. “He was like, 'Well, if you or Paul ever need tickets to a Taylor concert or need a hookup, just let me know.' I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"
Johnson, 20, said she couldn’t argue with Dunne's decision. The gymnast continued to pick Kelce and Swift over other celebrity couples, including Ciara and Russell Wilson, David and Victoria Beckham, and Steph and Ayesha Curry.
Dunne is part of a sports power couple herself, as she and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Skenes have been dating since summer of 2023. In fact, it seemed that no one could beat Dunne’s admiration for Kelce and Swift as a couple, until Johnson presented her with a final matchup: Swift and Kelce against Skenes and Dunne themselves.
Faced with this dilemma, Dunne relented. “I have to go with Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne,” she said, delighting Johnson.
