Ilona Maher's stunning DWTS sheer gown makes the premiere worth watching
Ilona Maher will face a new challenge on Tuesday, September 17, as she switches from the rugby field to the ballroom for season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.
Maher helped the United States win a bronze medal in rugby at the 2024 Paris Olympics and now she aims for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
She has been paired with professional dancer Alan Bersten.
MORE: Olympic rugby sensation Ilona Maher stuns in bold bikini for SI Swimsuit cover
In the premiere, Maher will perform a cha cha routine to Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” Ahead of the premiere, the official cast photos dropped with Maher's beautiful sheer gown immediately catching everyone's attention.
It's been an eventful week for Maher, who attended the Emmys over the weekend. She was again a standout on the red carpet and named to New York Times' Best Dressed List for the awards ceremony.
Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.
Episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Ahh: Megan Thee Stallion shares gift with ‘twin’ Angel Reese amid recovery
Speaking of: Angel Reese goes makeup-free in selfie donning hilarious Iverson shirt
Fight-night fire: UFC ring girls trade in bikinis for stunning ‘Noche’ fits
Rinse, repeat: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks
Birthday besties: Caitlin Clark gets ‘carried away’ in adorable Lexie Hull bday moment