Olympic rugby sensation Ilona Maher stuns in bold bikini for SI Swimsuit cover
Ilona Maher helped lead Team USA Rugby to its first bronze medal in the 2024 Olympics in Paris in rugby sevens. Now the 28-year-old athlete, who hails from Vermont, is showing off her beauty with the honor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for the September digital issue.
Maher is an absolute beast when she plays, which was on full display during the Olympics, where she became a breakout star. Her strength and speed is amazing to watch. Even Derrick Henry is impressed. She also was an inspiration with her teary-eyed postgame speeches and her self-deprecating sense of humor.
While Maher is a star on the field, she’s also now a social media sensation off of it, boasting 6.1 million followers (and counting) across Instagram and TikTok. Her personal motto and hashtag #beastbeautybrains is an empowering message to women, and was the fitting caption for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover: "BEAST. BEAUTY. BRAINS."
If you want to see the cover image, check it out on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Instagram post or on the X link below.
“Ilona Maher gracing the cover of our September digital issue is more than just a celebration of her athletic achievements—it's a powerful statement,” said MJ Day, editor in chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
“Ilona is a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity while at the same time displaying the indomitable spirit of an inspirational human. Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere. Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer!”
For her full story and photos, please read it here on SI Swimsuit.
Congrats to Maher for this amazing accomplishment.
