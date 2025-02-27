The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron’s wife Savannah James shows love for all three kids in sweetest way

Mom sends Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri Nova her love, individually, in a heartfelt way.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (left) and wife Savannah James courtside during the McDonald's All American Boy's high school basketball game at Toyota Center.
LeBron James and wife Savannah James have a lot to be proud of as parents of three. Savannah took to Instagram to show her love for all three of her children, individually.

Bronny, 20, is the oldest son of the Los Angeles Lakers star and his wife of 11 years. He, too, plays between the Lakers and the NBA G-League, where he’s been playing well in his new hot-pink Nike LeBrons, while mom has defended him from the haters after a big game. She sent him her love in her first post for “1 of 3.”

The middle child is Bryce James, 17, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, and is headed to be an Arizona Wildcats player. Mom already gave him a heartfelt hug during a game, and did a Christmas pajamas dance with him. Now, she’s showing her love for “2 of 3.”

Their youngest child, Zhuri Nova, is 10 and loves to hang with mom on business trips like their recent one to South Korea where they crushed a dance together. While she plays volleyball and is carving her own path, she has a big sense of humor like her recent hilarious impersonation of dad playing basketball with beard and all. Mom sent her love to “3 of 3.”

What a sweet tribute from mom. All 1,2,3 of them.

