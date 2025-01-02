The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Morgan Riddle shines as a blue bombshell in incredible NYE pics

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend shared stunning photos from her festive celebrations.

Chelsea Hirsch

American influencer Morgan Riddle poses before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome.
American influencer Morgan Riddle poses before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Morgan Riddle is making the most of her time down under.

The 27-year-old influencer shared photos from her time in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, January 1, with the caption, "that’s sooo last year." She wore a blue crop top and sequined blue shorts in the series of photos.

In the first photo, she posed in front of a fireplace. Then, she posed on a bed with her friend Sarah Maloney before sharing a close-up photo of her chest area.

"Barbie," influencer Taylor King commented.

RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle kicks off 2025 tennis season on bikini boat adventure

Other fans chimed in, saying her outfit "slayed" and that she looked "beautiful."

Riddle is in Australia to support her boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, as he competes in the United Cup in Perth, before continuing on to Sydney and the Australian leg of the ATP Tour.

She currently has over 415,000 followers on Instagram and 500,000 fans on TikTok.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards

Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night

Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral

Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year

CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve

Published
Chelsea Hirsch
CHELSEA HIRSCH

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment. She has told stories through both photos and words — at Shutterstock, she covered major events like Paris Hilton's wedding, showcasing her ability to work on large-scale, high-profile assignments. She previously worked as a Senior Reporter at Page Six, where she wrote in-depth features that captured the latest celebrity developments, from high-profile lawsuits to exclusive red carpet interviews. A graduate of the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, with a focus on arts and culture reporting, Chelsea also holds a BA in Journalism and Media Management from SUNY New Paltz. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family, often relaxing at the beach.

Home/Fashion