Morgan Riddle shines as a blue bombshell in incredible NYE pics
Morgan Riddle is making the most of her time down under.
The 27-year-old influencer shared photos from her time in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, January 1, with the caption, "that’s sooo last year." She wore a blue crop top and sequined blue shorts in the series of photos.
In the first photo, she posed in front of a fireplace. Then, she posed on a bed with her friend Sarah Maloney before sharing a close-up photo of her chest area.
"Barbie," influencer Taylor King commented.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle kicks off 2025 tennis season on bikini boat adventure
Other fans chimed in, saying her outfit "slayed" and that she looked "beautiful."
Riddle is in Australia to support her boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, as he competes in the United Cup in Perth, before continuing on to Sydney and the Australian leg of the ATP Tour.
She currently has over 415,000 followers on Instagram and 500,000 fans on TikTok.
