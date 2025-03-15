George Kittle, wife Claire have strong reaction to 49ers re-signing Kyle Juszczyk
It was only less than a week ago that Kyle Juszczyk was released from the San Francisco 49ers and team bestie George Kittle and his wife Claire were devastated. Now, reunited, it was a social media celebration and bromance.
George and Kyle have been on the Niners since 2017 — the year George was drafted from the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kyle came over from the Baltimore Ravens. They’ve been inseparable on and off the field since, as have their wives Claire and Kristin Juszczyk.
Kristin was visibly upset when the news of her husband’s release hit, posting the saddest “mood” photo. Now it’s happy times again and she’s reuniting with Claire where the two can rock some serious fits for games like their custom snow suits on the road last season that Kristin made.
Claire and George both took to Instagram to express their joy that Kyle is back with the team after reportedly signing a two-year, $8 million deal.
First, George posted the below picture, and had the words appear from Thin Lizzy’s hit “The Boys are Back in Town”: “Guess who just got back today. Them wild-eyed boys that had been away. Haven't changed, had much to say. But man, I still think them cats are crazy.”
Claire went with Eminem’s “Cold Wind Blows” lyrics: “But it shouldn't be difficult to explain. Just why you came back again. You hate the fame, love the game. Cold as ice, you remain, f*** 'em all.”
It’s good to have the boys (and girls) back in town if you’re a Niners fan.
