Kristin Juszczyk suffers ‘disaster’ on plane with re-signed 49ers husband Kyle
Kyle Juszczyk is back with the San Francisco 49ers after he was shockingly released by the team only to be re-signed. Football disaster averted. Kyle and his wife Kristin Juszczyk jetted off for a serene getaway to unwind after all the drama where Kristin suffered a “disaster” on the plane.
Kristin, who is a fashion designer and a WAG staple at 49ers games with her unique looks like her Matrix-like look and Risky Business in heels stunner, posted her sad “mood” after the team initially let go of her husband after eight years with the team. Then, with the good news, they celebrated not having to move.
The couple got away for a relaxing trip to somewhere serene looking with soaking pools where they wore masks and relaxed in the waters in “one of our favorite places,“ she said.
While it looks peaceful there, Juszczyk admitted they the plane ride was a not great when she lost her pinkie nail somehow on the flight. She said, “The reality 🤣my pinkie nail ripped off on the plane. We’re a mess lol.”
At least they made it, nail or not.
The nine-time Pro Bowl fullback looks relieved and enjoying some fun time with his wife and friends on the trip.