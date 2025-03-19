The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kristin Juszczyk suffers ‘disaster’ on plane with re-signed 49ers husband Kyle

The couple posts from a zen-like vacation in soaking pools after Kristin admits “we’re a mess.”

Matt Ryan

Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (not pictured) before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.
Kristin Juszczyk wears a custom made jacket in show of her support for her husband San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (not pictured) before the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Kyle Juszczyk is back with the San Francisco 49ers after he was shockingly released by the team only to be re-signed. Football disaster averted. Kyle and his wife Kristin Juszczyk jetted off for a serene getaway to unwind after all the drama where Kristin suffered a “disaster” on the plane.

Kristin, who is a fashion designer and a WAG staple at 49ers games with her unique looks like her Matrix-like look and Risky Business in heels stunner, posted her sad “mood” after the team initially let go of her husband after eight years with the team. Then, with the good news, they celebrated not having to move.

The couple got away for a relaxing trip to somewhere serene looking with soaking pools where they wore masks and relaxed in the waters in “one of our favorite places,“ she said.

Kristin Jusczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram
Kristin Jusczcyk and Kyle Juzczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

While it looks peaceful there, Juszczyk admitted they the plane ride was a not great when she lost her pinkie nail somehow on the flight. She said, “The reality 🤣my pinkie nail ripped off on the plane. We’re a mess lol.”

Kristin Juszczyk and Kyle Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram
Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

At least they made it, nail or not.

The nine-time Pro Bowl fullback looks relieved and enjoying some fun time with his wife and friends on the trip.

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony.
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

