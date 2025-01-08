George Kittle, wife Claire keep warm in silly NYC selfie supporting Kristin Juszczyk
The San Francisco 49ers will not be defending their NFC crown after a disappointing season and are home for the playoffs. As such, George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle are free for a New York City trip to support fellow Niners WAG and bestie Kristin Juszczyk in her new big fashion venture.
Claire and Kristin had fun all season like their snow suit creations vs. the Green Bay Packers, and Kristin saving Claire’s hair from a disaster during the season finale at the Arizona Cardinals.
Kristin, whose husband is Kyle and good friend of George’s, made a major partnership with fashion mogul Emma Grede to launch an NFL apparel line called Off Season in partnership with the NFL and Fanatics. Kristin has been swooning over the epic merch drop.
MORE: Shop NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk's new Off Season line
While she’s in NYC to promote it, George and Claire are there in support, but first took an epic silly and adorable selfie together with Claire in a giant fur coat.
RELATED: George Kittle’s wife Claire’s ‘Super Bowl’ joke upstages amazing fit in 49ers loss
They look like they are totally meant for each other.
George and Claire both met as students and Iowa Hawkeyes athletes back in 2012 where George was a freshman football player and Claire was a freshman on the basketball team. They got married in 2019.
It’s good to see the 49ers WAGs and teammates are sticking together in the offseason, too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit
WAG roar: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stun in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni