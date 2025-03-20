The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk is ‘Game of Thrones’ queen with ‘king’ Kyle in Iceland

The fashion designer and fit queen shows off a Viking look with her All-Pro fullback husband.

Matt Ryan

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk are enjoying a trip to Iceland after all the offseason drama that saw Kyle released and then re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers.

The nine-time Pro Bowl fullback has been with the team since 2016 and his wife shared the saddest mood post after the news broke that he wasn’t staying with the Niners. She was equally stoked when his re-signing was announced and celebrated on social media.

Kristin Juszczy
Kristin Juszczyk has been a fit queen at 49ers games with her custom designs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After partying in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Kristin flaunted a bikini, the couple headed to one of their “favorite places” in Iceland and had fun recreating the same photo from 2016 in the soaking pools together despite going through a “disaster” on the plane flight there.

No trip would be complete without a Kristin fit slay, and this time she went all Viking style for a very “Game of Thrones” queen look while Kyle played the “king.”

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram
Kyle Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

They also tried some fermented shark that Kristin found a little too stinky for her liking.

Kyle Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

But did enjoy some adult beverages.

Kristin Juszczcyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

Niners fans are certainly happy these two aren’t going anywhere.

The couple met in 2014 when Kyle played for the Baltimore Ravens, and then married in 2019.

Now, they are king and queens together.

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony.
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before the Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors ceremony. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

