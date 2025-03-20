49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk is ‘Game of Thrones’ queen with ‘king’ Kyle in Iceland
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk are enjoying a trip to Iceland after all the offseason drama that saw Kyle released and then re-signed by the San Francisco 49ers.
The nine-time Pro Bowl fullback has been with the team since 2016 and his wife shared the saddest mood post after the news broke that he wasn’t staying with the Niners. She was equally stoked when his re-signing was announced and celebrated on social media.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk turns heads in ‘yeeehaw’ cowgirl fit at fellow 49ers WAG’s birthday
After partying in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Kristin flaunted a bikini, the couple headed to one of their “favorite places” in Iceland and had fun recreating the same photo from 2016 in the soaking pools together despite going through a “disaster” on the plane flight there.
No trip would be complete without a Kristin fit slay, and this time she went all Viking style for a very “Game of Thrones” queen look while Kyle played the “king.”
RELATED: 49ers WAG Claire Kittle outshines George with cheetah-print snow fit on vacation
They also tried some fermented shark that Kristin found a little too stinky for her liking.
But did enjoy some adult beverages.
Niners fans are certainly happy these two aren’t going anywhere.
The couple met in 2014 when Kyle played for the Baltimore Ravens, and then married in 2019.
Now, they are king and queens together.