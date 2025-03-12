The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex-49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk shares saddest mood post day after team dumps Kyle

The famous fashion designer is lost in her feelings the next day after her All-Pro husband was released.

Matt Ryan

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A day has passed since the news that the San Francisco 49ers had released All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and his wife Kristin shared another sad photo.

Kyle had been with the 49ers since 2017 and made the Pro Bowl every year while also being the 2024 team captain. The news came as a shock to fans, friends, and the Juszczyks themselves. Good team friends George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle took to social media to post heartbroken messages. Kirstin herself posted a one-word, one photo reaction to the news.

While Kyle was a fan favorite on the field, his wife and fashion designer was one off the field with her amazing custom NFL fits like her Matrix-like crop top, and her Risky Business and heels slay, and recently her sheer “Bond girl” jumpsuit.

Kristin Juszczyk
One of Kristin’s game-day slays. / Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

While traveling possibly for work as Kyle doesn’t have a new NFL team home yet, Kristin posted a sad photo of an empty row of plane seats where she’s stretched out by herself. She wrote, “The world knew.”

Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Isntagram

She’s alone in her feelings right now.

She also showed she’s throwing herself into her work to get through this tough time.

Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Isntagram

The Juszczyks will be missed in the Bay Area, and beloved whatever lucky team gets them. For now, it’s a time for them to be sad.

