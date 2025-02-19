49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk goes ‘vacation mode’ in Mexico with sizzling bikini fit
The San Francisco 49ers offseason started much earlier than most expected this season. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his fit queen wife Kristin Juszczyk are on a Mexico vacation that they hoped would be a Super Bowl celebration one.
Kristin, 31, was a bright spot for the 6-11 Niners all season with her custom designed game-day looks. We saw her rock her “Matrix”-like black slay, and her over-the-top creation flaunting her abs in Miami, and her “Risky Business” vibe in heels.
The fashion designer was busy all playoffs with her “Off Season” brand partnership with Emma Grede, but now headed to Cabo San Lucas with besties George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle for the “Football for Change” event the Kittles are hosting.
Kristin first shared the amazing view of the hotel.
Then the incredible outdoor shower that she said, “nothing better” about.
And then it was time for her to bare her abs in a sizzling bikini with her jeans unbuttoned to show off the bottom piece. Kristin wrote, “vacation mode activated.”
Hopefully the Niners WAG MVP this season and her Pro Bowl husband do enjoy themselves. In a place like that, it’s hard to imagine they won’t.
