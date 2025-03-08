Kristin Juszczyk turns heads in ‘yeeehaw’ cowgirl fit at fellow 49ers WAG’s birthday
Kristin Juszczyk rocked another sizzling fit — this time with a cowgirl look.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk and famous fashion designer for her custom NFL fits impressed all season with her custom looks like a Matrix-like crop top, and going all Tom Cruise and “Risky Business” with heels on, and her ab-revealing winner on the road.
Since the football season ended, her fit game hasn’t slowed down one bit from her see-through “Bond” girl rhinestone jumpsuit, to flexing her abs once again while in a Steph Curry Golden State Warriors jersey, and recently on a Mexico trip to Cabo where she slayed in a sizzling bikini.
Kristin went from the sun to the snow for fellow 49ers WAG Stephanie Toilolo’s — the wife of tight end Levine Toilolo — birthday party. While there, Kristin showed off a head-turning cowgirl fit where she said, “yeeehaw.”
Here’s Stephanie’s full fit for comparison:
The location of the birthday wasn’t revealed, but obviously somewhere cold. Kristin can always break out the “cursed” snow fits if needed.
While the 49ers had a nightmare season going 6-11 and missing the playoffs after almost winning the Super Bowl the year before, their offseason has certainly been a winning one, especially for Kristin and her fit game.
