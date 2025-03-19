The Athlete Lifestyle logo

49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk, hubby Kyle recreate adorable couple’s photo from 2016

The All-Pro fullback and his fashion designer wife get away to one of their favorite places and show off a then-and-now pose.

Matt Ryan

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin Juszczyk on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kristin Juszczyk and her husband Kyle celebrated him re-signing with the San Francisco 49ers with a trip to one of their ”favorite places.”

While Kristin posted a sad “mood” photo when she learned her nine-time Pro Bowl fullback husband was released by the team after eight seasons, she was thrilled to be staying where she can crush with her custom Niners gear. She was a staple with the WAGs on game days like her crop-top, and high-slit skirt fit she created out of a sweatshirt.

While they were just in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she dropped a sizzling bikini post, and then a snow trip where Kristin rocked a “yeeehaw” cowgirl fit, they jetted off to a serene location full of soaking pools with mountains in the background.

Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

After surviving a “disaster” on the plane that had Kristin saying, “We’re a mess,” the couple settled in for a relaxing day and recreated the same exact photo from 2016. Here’s the “Now” in 2025:

Kristin Juszczyk and Kyle Juszczyk
Kyle Juszczyk/Instagram

Vs. “Then back in 2016.”

Kristin Juszczyk and Kyle Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram

They haven’t aged! It must be those masks.

Kristin, 31, and Kyle, 33, married in 2019 and have been together since 2014 when Kyle played from the Baltimore Ravens.

After all this time since 2016, Kyle is still on the 49ers and still crushing selfies with his beautiful wife.

Kristin Juszczyk and Kyle Juszczyk
The Juszczyks pose after a game last season in Buffalo. / Kristin Juszczyk/Instagram
