49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk, hubby Kyle recreate adorable couple’s photo from 2016
Kristin Juszczyk and her husband Kyle celebrated him re-signing with the San Francisco 49ers with a trip to one of their ”favorite places.”
While Kristin posted a sad “mood” photo when she learned her nine-time Pro Bowl fullback husband was released by the team after eight seasons, she was thrilled to be staying where she can crush with her custom Niners gear. She was a staple with the WAGs on game days like her crop-top, and high-slit skirt fit she created out of a sweatshirt.
RELATED: George Kittle, wife Claire have strong reaction to 49ers re-signing Kyle Juszczyk
While they were just in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she dropped a sizzling bikini post, and then a snow trip where Kristin rocked a “yeeehaw” cowgirl fit, they jetted off to a serene location full of soaking pools with mountains in the background.
After surviving a “disaster” on the plane that had Kristin saying, “We’re a mess,” the couple settled in for a relaxing day and recreated the same exact photo from 2016. Here’s the “Now” in 2025:
RELATED: Zach Wilson, sun-soaked fiancée Nicolette Dellanno stun in Dolphins gear selfie
Vs. “Then back in 2016.”
They haven’t aged! It must be those masks.
Kristin, 31, and Kyle, 33, married in 2019 and have been together since 2014 when Kyle played from the Baltimore Ravens.
After all this time since 2016, Kyle is still on the 49ers and still crushing selfies with his beautiful wife.