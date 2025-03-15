NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk celebrates Kyle Juszcyk's return to San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers fans were jumping for joy to end the week, with star fullback Kyle Juszczyk returning to the team on a two-year, $8 million deal just days after he was released during NFL free agency.
His wife, Kristin Juszczyk, couldn't have been happier about remaining in San Francisco.
After his release, she shared a heartbroken reaction.
Once he was re-signed by the team, Kristin was rejoicing on social media by sharing a video and a heartfelt message.
She wrote, ""[And] just like that we're back home!!!" with several teary-eyed emojis.
Kyle is a nine-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro fullback who has been a staple of the 49ers' offense since joining before the 2017 season.
As one of the top true blocking fullbacks remaining in the NFL, his presence will be valuable for San Francisco. It also reunites the Juszczyks with their besties, George and Claire Kittle, who often road trip together.
Kristin has established herself as one of the most intriguing and talented NFL WAGs with her innovation taking gameday fits to the next level.
Kristin's website, Designs by Kristin, allows fans to stay up to date with the latest news and limited drops on her incredible work.
