Cameron Brink’s fiancé shares adorable photo of her as a little girl in sweet post
While Cameron Brink has been crushing fire fits lately, on Friday, it was her man who was crushing on her for Valentine’s Day.
The 23-year-old Los Angeles Sparks star just slayed a crop-top and miniskirt next to models, and rocked a bold sheer top, bra fit that had her fiancé Ben Felter commenting on her bra size.
Speaking of Felter and Brink, the two got engaged at the end of September last year in Paris, France. They started dating in 2020 while both were student athletes at Stanford University where she played basketball and he was part of the rowing team.
RELATED: New Sparks star Kelsey Plum is tiny beside 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink
For Valentine’s Day on Friday, Felter dropped not one, not two, but three posts for his true love including a dog and a picture of her as a cute little kid.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dwarfs Jamie Foxx standing back-to-back
Brink posted her own love message to him the night before. Just one.
While she’s recovering from a knee injury that ended her season in June, Brink has been working on her newest project, the “Straight to Cam” podcast with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry where Sydel gawked at the size of Brink’s engagement ring.
Hopefully when she’s not busy slaying her rehab, crushing fits, and working on the podcast, Cam and Ben can spend some quality time together on Valentine’s Day.
