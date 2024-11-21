Cameron Brink flexes huge ice engagement ring in casual selfie
Cameron Brink’s big offseason got even bigger with her latest Instagram post showing off her gigantic engagement ring in a stunning selfie.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward had her season cut short in June with an ACL injury, but she’s battled through it even with a nasty scar from surgery to pose in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue wearing a tiny white bikini, while also stealing the show on Wheel of Fortune with her knee-high boots and miniskirt fit.
In late September, the 22-year-old Brink got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with the Eiffel Tower in the background for an epic Paris proposal. Brink announced their engagement with the caption, “Yes in every lifetime. You're my forever.I don't know how I got this lucky ❤️”
RELATED: Cameron Brink kills it in sick custom Lakers special City Edition jersey
Speaking of forever, they also say diamonds are forever and the rock Brink flashed in her latest Instagram selfie shows why. For once something may have even upstaged her look.
RELATED: Ciara's $2M ice ring from Russell Wilson shines in all-white fit with insane boots
That thing is so big it might even be mistaken for an NBA championship ring.
Felter and Brink have been together since 2021 in college at Stanford. Felter, too, is an athlete as a rower.
The 6-foot-4 baller finished her WNBA rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
It’s been quite the offseason for Brink — an even bigger one than imagined as that ring proves.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip