Cameron Brink flexes huge ice engagement ring in casual selfie

The Los Angeles Sparks forward shows off her ginormous ring while looking as good as ever.

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink leaves the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink’s big offseason got even bigger with her latest Instagram post showing off her gigantic engagement ring in a stunning selfie.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward had her season cut short in June with an ACL injury, but she’s battled through it even with a nasty scar from surgery to pose in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue wearing a tiny white bikini, while also stealing the show on Wheel of Fortune with her knee-high boots and miniskirt fit.

In late September, the 22-year-old Brink got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with the Eiffel Tower in the background for an epic Paris proposal. Brink announced their engagement with the caption, “Yes in every lifetime. You're my forever.I don't know how I got this lucky ❤️”

RELATED: Cameron Brink kills it in sick custom Lakers special City Edition jersey

Speaking of forever, they also say diamonds are forever and the rock Brink flashed in her latest Instagram selfie shows why. For once something may have even upstaged her look.

RELATED: Ciara's $2M ice ring from Russell Wilson shines in all-white fit with insane boots

That thing is so big it might even be mistaken for an NBA championship ring.

Felter and Brink have been together since 2021 in college at Stanford. Felter, too, is an athlete as a rower.

The 6-foot-4 baller finished her WNBA rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.

It’s been quite the offseason for Brink — an even bigger one than imagined as that ring proves.

