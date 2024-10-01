A’ja Wilson’s ridiculously expensive purse with casual WNBA playoff fit
A'ja Wilson is all business for the Las Vegas Aces' Game 2 showdown against the New York Liberty in the semifinals of the WNBA Playoffs.
The reigning WNBA MVP is ready for revenge after the Aces dropped the opening game of the series at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. For Game 2, Wilson was all business.
Wilson pulled up to Barclays in her signature casual fit with a white tee and swagged-out joggers, but her accessory game was next level.
MORE: A'ja Wilson's heartwarming moment with teammates after winning WNBA MVP
A'ja was rocking a $1,300 cross-body Rimowa bag to compliment where she was likely storing receipts.
Here is a look at the bag on the Rimowa website.
The bag, made in Germany, has a polycarbonate shell for extra durability and an adjustable, removable strap made of Italian leather.
The bag is "designed to easily fit all your daily belongings, the RIMOWA Personal interior features 2 open compartments, 1 zipped pocket, 3 credit card slots. Emblazoned with the RIMOWA logo and coordinates of the brand's historic manufacture in Cologne."
Simply put, it's made for an MVP.
During her remarkable regular season campaign, Wilson averaged an incredible 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while adding 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset