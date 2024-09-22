A'ja Wilson's heartwarming moment with teammates after winning WNBA MVP
A'ja Wilson is the WNBA MVP front-runner no more. Now, you can simply call the Las Vegas Aces superstar the unanimous league MVP after the news was made official on Sunday morning.
Wilson put together a historic campaign, becoming the first player in WNBA history to lead the league in total points, rebounds, and blocks in the same season.
It is the third WNBA MVP of Wilson's already legendary career and comes as the Aces prepare to kick off the postseason in a quest for a threepeat.
Following the official announcement, the Aces shared a video on X showing the moment Wilson learned she had won the award. Aces head coach Becky Hammon received a phone call during a team meeting and handed Wilson the phone to tell her the news.
Wilson's teammates erupted in applause and surrounded her with hugs and cheers.
Wilson eventually made her way to the front of the room and addressed her teammates. She wrote a note for each of her teammates and read them one by one in an incredible, emotional moment.
"I cannot thank you all enough. I hope you guys understand how much you mean to me. I hope you guys know that this trophy is nothing without y’all," Wilson said.
"We’ve been through the ringer – and we gon’ continue to go through the ringer – but one thing y’all don’t ever have to worry about is A’ja going anywhere."
The Aces also shared a full six-minute video of the heartwarming moment.
Las Vegas now turns its attention to the WNBA Playoffs where they will kick off their quest for a third consecutive championship when they host the Seattle Storm in Round 1.
Entering the postseason, Wilson is averaging an incredible 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while adding 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.
