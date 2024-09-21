A'ja Wilson teases signature wrinkled white tee will be going next level
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson is on her way to winning a third WNBA MVP award.
She has been putting up otherwordly numbers throughout the entire season, but she's also made a major statement off of the court.
Since returning from the Olympic break, Wilson has embraced a new signature look that sent social media into a frenzy.
MORE: A'ja Wilson's one leg sleeve fashion trend to inspire Nike collection
It's simple: a wrinkled, plain white tee.
When Wilson pulls up in the relaxed look, opponents know they are in for a long night.
And now, ahead of the WNBA Playoffs, Wilson is taking her signature white tee to the next level.
Wilson took to social media to show off a new version of her look. She posted a video of the tee on Instagram Stories.
LOOK: A'ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs
It appears like she teamed up with Nike, who will be releasing her first signature sneaker, the A1, next year, to make a wrinkled white tee with a white A1 logo printed on the front.
It's subtle, but perfect.
If those become available for sale, you can guarantee Wilson and Aces fans will have them flying off of the shelves.
Not only is Wilson a trend-setter on the court, she has been dominant.
This season, Wilson is averaging an incredible 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while adding 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.
