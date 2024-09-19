A'ja Wilson's one leg sleeve fashion trend to inspire Nike collection
A'ja Wilson is undeniably the best women's basketball player on the planet. The Las Vegas Aces star is a lock to win the 2024 WNBA MVP award, which will be the third of her career.
The two-time WNBA champion also has the honor of being a two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and six-time WNBA All-Star.
As Wilson's popularity continues to rise, so does the use of her "one leg sleeve" fashion trend that is running rampant across the league. Many WNBA stars like Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, and many more have adopted the look over the years.
A total of 24 players across the league have adopted the one leg sleeve trend.
And now, Nike has been inspired by Wilson to make wearing one leg sleeve easier for any potential hooper. Instead manually cutting one leg of compression tights off and rolling the cut-off edge, Nike will produce a line of single-leg compression tights that save you the work.
From the Washington Post:
Next spring, Wilson said, Nike plans to release a collection inspired by her on-court gear that includes leggings with one pre-snipped sleeve.
“So people don’t have to go through the cutting process that I go through and worry about it rolling up because they cut too much,” she said. Of course, Wilson added, if fans wanted to do it the original way, “you probably should cut it.”
Wilson is also set to get her own signature Nike sneaker in Spring 2025, and Nike revealed her signature logo earlier this year.
Her influence is real.
Not only is Wilson a trend-setter on the court, she has been dominant.
This season, Wilson is averaging an incredible 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while adding 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.
