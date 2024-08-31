A'ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs (PHOTOS)
A'ja Wilson is a two-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA MVP, and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. The Las Vegas Aces star is well on her way to winning a third league MVP award as the Aces look to complete a three-peat.
But despite all of her success in the WNBA, there's something else she holds close to her heart.
Wilson is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
During the Aces' latest outing against the Atlanta Dream on Friday night, A'ja proudly represented her sorority with her newest AKA-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PE.
The PE (Player Exclusive) came in a black, salmon pink, and apple green colorway. Those, of course, are the AKA colors.
A'ja Wilson has plenty of great memories to look back on from her time at the University of South Carolina.
She was a national champion, NCAA Tournament MOP, AP Player of the Year, four-time All-American, and three-time SEC Player of the Year.
And, of course, a proud AKA.
This season, Wilson is averaging an incredible 27 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while adding 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.
