Alex Bregman's wife Reagan steals spotlight with stunning look for Cubs intro
In this story:
Alex Bregman is already winning over Chicago Cubs fans, while his wife Reagan is crushing it wither her introductory fits in the Windy City.
After dazzling alongside the Cubs' new $175 million prized free agent signing at the Blackhawks game, with a no-trade clause on his five-year deal specifically because of his wife and kids, Mrs. Bregman continued her hot streak with another fantastic look at the two-time World Series champion's introductory press conference for his new team.
The Cubs shared the Bregmans arriving, and at first their two kids took centerstage with their adorable Cubs outfits, with Chicago mascot Clark the Cub giving their three-year-old son Knox a big hug.
But when it was time for a family photo, with Bregman, 31, wearing a dapper suit, it was Reagan who won the day in a white blouse and ever-so-fashionable tan pants, all while pulling off mom duty throughout, holding their baby Bennett.
The couple has been married since Dec. 2020, and she has been proudly by his side ever since, including his second World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2022, where they still reside during the offseason.
It sounds like that might soon change to the Chicago area, as the Silver Slugger winner said in his introductory press conference, "Being able to be in a place that offered stability and a place that showed how much they cared about what was important to me was super-important to myself and my family. I have a young family. We can’t wait to raise our kids here in Chicago."
Also, the three-time All-Star is hoping his jersey No. 3 will bring the Cubs good luck.
"I wore number 3 because I wanted a third championship," Bregman said.
Bregman might have instantly become Cubs fans' favorite player.
Reagan has certainly become one of our newest favorite MLB WAGs, and it seems like Chicago is the perfect fit for the Bregmans and their two young sons.
